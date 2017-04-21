Pursehouse makes swift success following switch to weightlifting

Former Diss High School pupil Emily Pursehouse was recently crowned British University Weightlifting champion, despite the fact she only took up the sport in September 2016.

Once a budding athlete on the track, persistent hamstring injuries forced Pursehouse to pursue a different sport.

After attending T800 Crossfit, near Eye, three years ago, the current Loughborough University student felt adept at lifting heavy weights.

That resulted in her joining Loughborough University Weightlifting Club eight months ago and she has gone on to make rapid progress, leading to her winning the national title in Twickenham.

The competition was decided from a total of two lifts — the Snatch and Clean and Jerk, with three lifts of each.

After the Snatch, Pursehouse was joint top with

an equal personal best of 70kg.

However, she leapt to victory after her opening Clean and Jerk of 90kg to clear second place by 7kg.

The one-time South Lopham resident will now go on to compete at the Varsity Lifting League Final in May, followed by the British Senior Championships in July, when the Commonwealth Games team will be selected.