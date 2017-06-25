Prep School sees nine pupils reach Nationals

Framlingham Prep School’s talented young athletes continued their impressive summer in a record breaking day at the East of England Championships in Bedford.

Three students were crowned East of England Champions and nine qualified for the National Finals, which will be held at the at The Alexander Stadium in Birmingham on Tuesday, July 4.

Suffolk champion Emma Williamson, who came second in the Under-13 hurdles — setting a new school record — was among those to secure a spot at the Nationals.

She will be joined by fellow Suffolk champion Louie Mayall (Under-13 javelin) and Archie Shelley-Taylor (Under-13 discus and a new school record).

Freya Faulkner narrowly missed out qualifying for the Under14 shot-putt, but she came second in the Under-14 hurdles, again setting a new school record and Mabhir Mahmud came second in the Under-14 300m.

Current National shot-putt champion Will Lamprell won the Under-13 high jump and Under-13 shot and in doing so has set a new East of England Championship record.

And the Under-13 boys relay team of Nat Salsby, Freddie and Will Lamprell and Ben Smart also got through.