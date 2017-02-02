PREMIER LEAGUE DARTS: Wright off to a winning start

Peter ‘Snakebite’ Wright started his fourth Betway Premier League Darts campaign with a 7-4 victory over Jelle Klaasen at the Metro Radio Arena in Newcastle this evening (February 2).

The Mendham thrower was far from being at his best during the opening exchanges, but a crucial break in the 10th leg proved to be the encounter’s defining moment.

After both players had held their first two throws of the night, world number nine Klaasen broke first, taking out 68 to go 3-2 in front.

However, Wright — ranked the world’s third best player — responded immediately to level up the scoreline when Klaasen, going for double nine, hit double 14 instead and busted.

Scotland’s Wright eventually took a firm grip on proceedings as he broke to go 6-4 up, before taking out double two — his fifth match dart — to seal the win.

Next Thursday the Premier League heads for Capital FM Arena in Nottingham, where Wright will be up against world number one Michael van Gerwen, who drew 6-6 with Gary Anderson tonight.