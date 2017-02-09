PREMIER LEAGUE DARTS: Wright beaten by Van Gerwen

Peter ‘Snakebite’ Wright suffered a 7-3 defeat at the hands of Michael van Gerwen during the second round of the Betway Premier League Darts in Nottingham this evening (February 9).

The world number three headed to the Motorpoint Arena in good form, having won two UK Open qualifiers at the weekend, which included a victory over Van Gerwen.

However, using a new set of darts, the Mendham thrower was unable to live with the world’s best player, who spurned three darts to seal a whitewash win.

Van Gerwen broke Wright at the first time of asking, and then opened up a 2-0 lead on his throw while his opponent remained on 300.

A Shanghai chance came and went for Wright in the third leg, before Van Gerwen took out 170 to go 4-0 in front.

Legs five and six also went the way of the Dutchman, but he then missed three opportunities for a clean sweep, allowing Wright back in to salvage some pride.

The Scot, who beat Jelle Klaasen during week one, went on to win three legs in a row, although a famous comeback never looked likely and so it proved, with Van Gerwen landing double eight to close the game out.

Next Thursday, the Premier League heads for the First Direct Arena in Leeds.