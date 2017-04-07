PREMIER LEAGUE DARTS: Wright battles back for draw

Peter Wright remains second in the Betway Premier League standings after he recovered from 6-3 down to draw with Dave Chisnall in Dublin last night.

Eighth-placed Chisnall opened with an 11-darter at the 3Arena, but legs of 14 and 13 darts from Mendham ace Wright moved him 2-1 up.

However, Chisnall took two of the next three, before moving back ahead with an impressive 145 finish in leg seven.

He also took the next two legs to secure the minimum of a point at 6-3, but world number three Wright clawed back the next two legs to force a decider and traded maximums with his rival before finishing 64 to snatch a point.

"Obviously I wanted the two points but I didn't play exceptionally tonight and Dave punished me," said Wright.

"When I was 6-3 down I knew I only had to break Dave's throw once and I did that, and it's a good point.

"Dave's shown the crowd just how well he can play and if he carries on playing the way he is then he's going to take plenty more points off the guys in the run-up to the finals."

The result has left Wright two points adrift of table-topper Michael van Gerwen ahead of round 11 next Thursday (April 13) in Manchester, where two-time world champion Gary Anderson will provide the opposition for 'Snakebite'.