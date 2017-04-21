PREMIER LEAGUE DARTS: Wright back to winning ways

After three outings without a victory, Peter Wright got back on the winning trail as the Betway Premier League hit Belfast last night.

The Mendham ace was ultimately too clinical for James Wade, eventually running out a 7-3 victor at The SSE Arena.

Wright, who was using a new set of darts, shared the opening four legs with his opponent.

However, three legs in a row moved him clear and though Wade responded with an 81 finish, the UK Open champion took the next two to wrap up his triumph.

“It wasn’t the best performance but it’s a win, two points and it keeps me in the top four,” said Wright.

“Getting the win was the aim tonight and I did that.

“I did enough to get the win but neither of us were at our best.

“I’ve been practising with these darts for a couple of weeks and felt good with them, but they didn’t go like I thought they would tonight.”

Second-placed Wright will take on Phil Taylor at The Barclaycard Arena in Birmingham next Thursday.