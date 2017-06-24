Plenty of reason for cheer at two swimming clubs

There was reason to celebrate for Harleston Stingrays Swimming Club following their trip to last weekend’s Norfolk County Challenge competition.

Nathan Birchenough, Andre Dowe and Benjamin Blowers all represented the club, who were appearing at the event in Thetford for the first time ever.

And it was Birchenough that proved to be the star of the show for the Stingrays as he picked up two gold medals.

Those two triumphs came in the Under-10 Boys breaststroke and front crawl, both over a distance of 50m.

Dowe and Blowers, meanwhile, were not able to clinch any medals, but they nevertheless managed to set a combined four new personal best times.

The club’s head coach — Laura Goodswen — said of the youngsters’ exploits: “I was really impressed by the boys’ attitude and how they conducted themselves throughout the competition.

“They have really stepped up this weekend and they should be proud of their achievements.”

The Harleston Stingrays Swimming Club is a voluntary run club, affiliated with Swim England, set up and supported by Water Lilies Swimming School.

Those interested in finding out more information should contact Water Lilies Swimming School on 01379 740489, email treacle@waterliliesswim.co.uk or message via Facebook.

n Diss Otters Swimming Club are celebrating their 30th anniversary this year and to mark the fact the club have a new pool-side kit.

The parents of the swimmers have been extremely supportive of the venture because although the club has part funded the new shirts, it has been the parents that have paid the majority of the cost.

The coaching team have also been supplied with new shirts, and the swimmers will get the opportunity to parade their new kit at several galas over the next few weeks.

The club was formed in 1987 as Waveney Otters which coincided with the old outdoor pool being covered.

The name change to Diss Otters came in 2002 and from then until now the club has provided a base for up to 150 members aged seven to 70 plus.

More exciting events are in the pipeline to celebrate the 30 year milestone for later in the year.

Head coach Jamie Rush has also taken the opportunity to name new captains, with Matthew Tatum the new boys captain, assisted by Joel Clarke and Matthew Munnings as vice-captains.

Lottie Gates is the new girls captain, with Ottilie Miller and Lauren Taylor serving as vice-captains.

In the pool, a team of Diss Otters swimmers took part in a Sprint gala at Wymondham last Saturday, hosted by Norwich Swan.

Diss finished a creditable third position overall with some new personal bests set and some impressive individual performances.

The Otters were just overhauled for second by Dereham, while a strong Norwich Swan team took home the trophy.