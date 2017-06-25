Pigeon racing wins for Terry and Burrows duo

Lyndhurst in the New Forest was the racepoint for the Diss and District Racing Pigeon Club as 200 birds were released into a light south west wind at 8.30am.

The birds made easy work of the sprint home and there was a photo finish between two veteran club members in George and James Burrows and Lenny Swallow.

Typically for their form this season, it was the Burrows father and son combination who came out on top, beating Swallow by just two yards per minute over the journey to take first place, velocity 1,957 (67 miles per hour).

While Swallow took the runner-up spot (vel. 1,955), it was Jimmy Davis again getting himself in amongst it as he makes an impression at the club, taking third (vel. 1,927).

Terry Colk, from near Watton, had his best result of the season to date taking fourth, with the Burrows pairing fifth and sixth.

Last weekend, two club members competed from Brighton and it was Kathy Terry, from Gipping, who dominated the race.

Two hundred and nine birds were released at 7.45am and the winning birds completed the 105-mile journey back to Terry’s lofts in just over two hours.

Terry clocked four birds in just ten seconds to take the first four positions with a winning velocity of 1,481 yards per minute.

Davis, meanwhile, was fifth and sixth.