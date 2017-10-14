Perfect Cobra Strike puts Nedic on his way to victory

Kickboxing was on show at DebenhamLeisure Centre, with several local fighters parading their skills.

First up, representing Combat Kickboxing Academy and fighting out of the Academy’s Thurston Gym, was Jamie Nedic. He started his bout on the attack, connecting with body and head shots and putting his opponent on the back foot.

Nedic landed some nice body kicks as well as a beautifully executed Cobra Strike, after which his opponent retired at the end of the first round.

Joe Pearse, also fighting out of the Thurston Gym, started his bout on the back foot and could not find his rhythm. He needed to up his kicks and start to impress the judges, but on this occasion couldn’t get out of first gear, so defeat was no surprise.

Next up for CKA Thurston was Matt Allin who, after only four months of training, was up for his first ever bout.

Allin started with a flurry of punches that put his opponent on the back foot, the referee having to twice step in and give a count.

During a flurry of combinations, Allin got caught with a right hook, but he got up from the canvas and pressured his opponent to finish the round strongly.

The second and third rounds went to Allin comfortably, with some great pressure and good ringcraft. The judges scored the bout 28-28, the knockdown costing Allin his first win, but an excellent performance.

CKA’s Ben Gladwish from Thurston Gym was the fourth local. His opponent, changed twice before the fight was confirmed, proved to be a very tough lad who was more than game.

Gladwish went straight on the attack, landing some solid straight rights and body hooks, forcing a standing count for his opponent. His corner team were pushing for him to use the rear leg more, which in the second round he did to perfection.

In the third round Gladwish backed his opponent into the corner for a standing eight count. He finished the third round as he started the first, on the front foot throwing leather, and was awarded the win unanimously.

