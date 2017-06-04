Otters quartet impress in Regionals

A small group of Diss Otters swimmers took part in this year’s East of England Regional Swimming Championships, held over the two May Bank Holiday weekends.

Three swimmers, Matthew Tatum, Issac Bachu and Cameron Day, took part in the first weekend of competition, at the Inspire Sports Village, in Luton, for swimmers aged 15 and over.

All three performed really well, with new personal best times set by Bachu (50m butterfly) and Tatum (50m backstroke).

Matthew Munnings flew the Diss Otters flag on his own, with coach Jamie Rush supporting him, at the UEA Sportspark at the second weekend of competition for competitors aged 14 and under.

Munnings raced in seven events and gained new personal bests in five of them.

His highlights were in the 50m and 100m butterfly events, where he narrowly missed out on making the final in both, finishing 10th and 11th respectively.

Gaining regional qualification times is a really tough task, and all four swimmers from the Diss Otters should be extremely proud of their achievements over the two weekends of competition.

The club’s swimmers are next in action in the Norwich Swan Sprint Trophy Meet.

The meeting is scheduled to take place in Wymondham a week on Saturday, on Saturday, June 10.