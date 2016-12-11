Otters on top form to win haul of medals

Diss Otters sent a strong squad of 24 swimmers to compete at the Great Yarmouth Swimming Club’s Winter Wipeout gala and they returned home with an impressive selection 56 medals.

The haul consisted of of 29 golds,10 silvers and 17 bronzes, as well as numerous personal bests being broken throughout the duration of the tournament.

Many of the competitors also secured their place at the upcoming Norfolk ASA County Championships, which are due to be held over two weekends in January.

n A relatively young Diss Otters squad finished fourth at a recent Norfolk Junior League meeting in Thetford.

The squad managed to pick up a total of eight race wins in the event which was for nine to 12 year olds.

The final table read: Thetford 146, Dereham 138, City of Norwich 133, Diss 122 and West Norfolk 113.

The youngsters will now switch their attention to the Junior League Finals , which take place in February.

It is anticipated that Diss will be either the first or second seeds in the B final.