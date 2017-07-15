Otters in top form at events

Diss Otters sent teams of swimmers to two galas over the weekend, with a team of 13 competing in the City of Norwich Midsummer Madness Meet on Saturday and a squad of 30 taking part in the Team Ipswich Surprize Gala 24 hours later.

In Norwich, which was a long course (50m) gala, out of a total of 70 swims the Otters swam 36 new personal best times, with 26 top-six finishes.

In total, the Otters came away from the event with 14 podium medals.

The action at Crown Pools in Ipswich on Sunday was in the short course 25m pool and saw Diss swimmers compete in 158 races.

Overall, the team returned 82 personal bests, 53 top-six finishes and of that total, 24 were in medal positions.

Next weekend sees a small group of Diss Otters head to Whittlingham Broad in Norwich for the Regional Open Water Championships.

This event will mark the end of the season, with the action recommencing in September.