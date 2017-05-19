Otters collect a number of medals from Yarmouth event

Diss Otters returned from the Mini Meet gala organised by Great Yarmouth Swimming Club with a haul of 20 medals.

The highlights from the event — held at the UEA Sportspark — included three golds and a silver for Ciaran Strike, a medal of each colour for Lucas Blair, a gold for Forbes Irvine and a gold and silver for birthday boy Daniel Brown.

Other medal winners at the competition were: Oslo Chapman, Finlay Neve, Isaac Looker, Alexandre Jackson, Sunshine Allen, Emma Neve, Elizabeth Looker and Lily Ellis.

In addition to the medals, the Diss squad achieved a total of 47 top-six finishes from their 96 individual swims.

Full Otters squad: Oslo Chapman, Ciaran Strike, Finlay Neve, Forbes Irvine, Toby Townsend, Rowan Shearer, Isaac Looker, Ella Townsend, Alexandra Jackson, Molly Wilson, Darcie Martin, Sunshine Allen, Alfie Childs, Lucas Blair, Phoebe Tovell, Rainbow Allen, Ella Wilson, Molly Wilson, Freya Button, Molly Kershaw, Emma Neve, Elizabeth Looker, Lily Ellis and Daniel Brown.