Oates helps club to finish third

Double Olympian Colin Oates returned to his roots when representing Kumo Judo Club in Division One of the Anglian Team League held at Breckland Leisure Centre on Sunday.

Oates helped his club to finish in third place and secure the bronze medal.

This was a marked improvement on the club’s poor performance of 12 months ago when they finished bottom of the standings.

As well as Oates, they also saw the return to competitive judo of former juniors Aaron Pearce and Ben Tippett.

The team — consisting of five men — won three matches and lost two close ones 3-2, which ultimately cost them a shot at the overall championship.

Nevertheless, Oates finished unbeaten in five contests at an impressive -90k — three weight bands above his Olympic weight. The eventual champions were Ryecroft Judo Club.

n Thirty-three-year-old Oates will continue to travel the country providing Masterclasses while pondering any future competitive commitment.