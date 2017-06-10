Needham victorious in John Doe Cup

The annual John Doe Carpets Cup was again as popular as ever with some 100 players from all sections of Diss Golf Club taking part.

The weather conditions were pleasant and the standard of golf on the day was very high, with many players recording good scores.

The overall winner and best score in the ladies’ section, with an excellent 42 stableford points, was Marie Needham.

Katherine Allen followed close behind with 40 points, and Becky Draper completed the top three with 39 points.

In the men’s section, the winner was Adrian Phillips with 40 points, followed by Darren Maskell with 39 points.

It was not Maskell’s only success that week, though, as he recorded his first hole-in-one and is now playing off a handicap of three for the first time.

n There was an excellent turnout at Diss Golf Club for the final staging of the John Grose Cup last month.

Some 60 players took part and there were plenty of low scores, with the best and winning score recorded by Paul Wright, this year’s club captain, who came in with a commendable net 66.

In a tightly-fought competition, second, third and fourth spots were taken by Roger Hinds, Charlie Stammers and Jason Sewell, each with a net 67, as the final positions were determined on countback.

Diss Golf Club would like to thank John Grose for their support over the years.

The club is actively seeking new sponsors for competitions and/or tee boxes.

Anyone interested in raising their profile among the club’s members and visitors should contact the club for more details on 01379 641025 or visit their website at www.dissgolf.co.uk

n Diss Golf Club will be hosting this year’s Suffolk Amateur Championship on Sunday.

The hosting club have 10 of their own golfers competing in the field, including Joshua Driver, Chris Bartrum, James Biggs and Charlie Taylor.