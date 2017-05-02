National glory for Magpies

There were celebrations all round at Harleston Magpies Hockey Club this bank holiday weekend after their women’s Over-35s team returned victorious from the Olympic Park on Sunday April, 30.

The competition in question was the England Hockey Investec Women’s Masters Over-35s Trophy, and they won it in style, beating Timperley 8-0.

Magpies had played well to reach that point, even travelling to Jersey to win their semi-final match just a few weeks ago to secure their place in the coveted cup final at Lee Valley.

And they continued that form to win the title, dominating the game against Timperley from the first whistle.

They were 4-0 up by half-time with two goals apiece by Anouska Stott and Angie Wheelhouse.

After the restart, Stott and Wheelhouse completed their hat-tricks with the assistance of the hard-running Lucy Field and, with Debbie Francis in fine form in the middle of the pitch, further goals came from Teresa Griffin and Jose Tibbenham to complete a the rout.

Club chairman Murray Graham said: “This is an outstanding achievement for our Magpies Over-35s Ladies’ team.

“With a debut for this squad in this prestigious national competition, confidence was high, but to win the trophy so convincingly is a terrific result for our hockey club.

“Everyone is thrilled, and it’s a super way to end what has been a very successful season.”