Mixture of pre-season results

Harleston Magpies Ladies I had a mixed weekend of results from their pre-season tournament in Cannock.

They opened up in positive fashion, keeping a clean sheet and scoring two goals of their own against Reading.

Tor Findley broke the deadlock after Emma Lee-Smith played a through ball, before Alice Woollatt deflected in a Lizzie Clymer shot.

Magpies fell behind to Birmingham University in their second match, but a draw was secured courtesy of Abby Gooderham’s drag flick from a penalty corner.

However, while the first day and been positive, matches three and four on Sunday went against the Harleston side.

They ended up losing 2-0 to both Isca and Slough, though the matches gave them opportunity to try out new tactics and formations ahead of the start of the new season.

Magpies squad: Charlotte Peet (GK), Jess Howland, Louisa Greenacre, Katherine Ridley, Lauren Mickleborough, Charlotte Seaman, Sketch Titley, Emma Lee Smith, Lauren Barber, Annie Nunn, Olivia Locke, Lucy Field, Abby Gooderham, Tor Findlay, Lizzie Clymer, Lucy Whiting, Anna Tighe, Alice Woollatt and Katie Woollatt.

n Meanwhile, Harleston Magpies Hockey Club will open up its doors to the public tomorrow as part of England Hockey’s Hockey Fest 2017.

Existing Magpies, returning friends and new faces are all welcome from Under-10s to Over-60s to take part in some relaxed mixed hockey for all the family.

James Smith, Magpies Boys’ youth development officer, said: “Last year over 23,500 players attended a Hockey Fest event across the UK.

“Hockey Fest highlights the best aspects that the sport has to offer and is focused on the friendly and social side of hockey.

“If you are feeling inspired from a summer of sport then hockey and Hockey Fest is a perfect way to join the hockey family where an equal split of men and women play, inclusive of all ages and abilities.”

The action gets under way at 10.30am.