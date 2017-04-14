Medals galore for Otters

A squad of fifteen swimmers from Diss Otters travelled to Newmarket Swimming Club’s April Open Gala on Saturday and Sunday last week.

A competition of real quality across all ages saw the Otters competing with clubs from across East Anglia in events from 50m up to 400m.

Following two tough days of racing, the Diss squad ended up taking home 27 medals (nine gold, ten silver and eight bronze) from a total of 88 swims.

The squad set new personal bests in exactly half of those races, with Callum Blair, Daniel Bachu, Rosie Munnings and Olivia Chapman setting new marks in all of the events they took part in.

Blair was the only one to round off the weekend with the 400IM.

The full squad was: Shannon Evans, Rosie Munnings, Thea Irvine, Olivia Chapman, Lottie Gates, Alise Small, Imogen Grimes, Callum Blair, Harry Button, Matthew Munnings, Cameron Day, Matthew Tatum, Max Ashken, Daniel Bachu and Isaac Bachu.

The Otters see their next action in the pool at the UEA Sportspark for the City of Norwich Easter Meeting over this holiday weekend.