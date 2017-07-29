Medals for Debenham school pupils

Sir RH Debenham CEVAP Primary School collected two medals at the recent two-day Suffolk School Games Festivals.

The competition, which took place recently at Westbourne Academy and Abbeycroft Leisure Centre, Bury St Edmunds, featured the county finals of competitions in athletics, gymnastics, tennis, swimming, cricket, golf and netball as well as invitation opportunities for new or taster sports for school aged athletes across Suffolk.

The Debenham school won gold in the Year 1 and 2 gymnastics and followed that up with a bronze in the Year 5 and 6 gymnastics.

The annual event is organised by Suffolk Sport and began with an opening ceremony featuring music, dance acts and speeches.

This action packed county-wide competitive event involved 1,132 athletes representing 64 schools from across the region.

Inclusive sports were celebrated with events such as Kwik-Cricket, panathlon and tri-Golf offering sporting opportunities for children all abilities to enjoy.

Three hundred and thirty six medals were awarded and gave the winning athletes the opportunity to stand on the winner’s podium.

James Payne, development officer at Suffolk Sport and project lead for the School Games Festival event, said: “Once again the festivals have delivered two inspirational days for young people and we are delighted with the positive impact that this has on the young people who attend.

“We witnessed some exceptional performances from the athletes and are already looking ahead to next year’s festivals and developing the games further.”