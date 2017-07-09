Medals and personal bests galore for young Diss Otters

The last three weekends have been hectic for members of Diss Otters, but that has not deterred them from producing a string of impressive performances in the pool.

The squad headed to Waterworld in Thetford on two occasions to compete in the Norfolk ASA County Challenge and the County Development gala, as well as turning out in the first round of the Fenland Senior League at Newmarket.

In the first of those two outings, the in-form Otters managed to clinch 45 podium medals from only 83 individual swims.

A further 18 of those ended with finishes inside the top six places.

Many new personal bests were also attained, with the development swimmers setting an 37 new marks from just 41 swims.

Meanwhile, at the Fenland Senior League meeting, the Diss team held the lead throughout the competition thanks to a combination of positive individual and relay swims.

However, just when it appeared they would be crowned the winners, March Marlins pipped them with victory in the eight-swimmer cannon relay.

Otters squad for the two county events: Kathryn Wood, Maddie Wood, Thomas Hutchings, Alise Small, Olivia Chapman, Shannon Evans, Callum Blair, Harry Button, Thea Irvine, Imogen Grimes, Freya Button, Alexandra Jackson, Molly Wilson, Amber Dewsbery, Kara O’Dell, Max Brookes, Luella Brookes, Lauren Taylor and Lily Ellis.

n It was the turn of the Harleston Stingrays’ girls to take to the pool at the Norfolk County Development competition in Thetford over the weekend of June 23.

The event saw many personal best times from both of the club’s representatives, as well as increased confidence levels.

Niamh McDonald competed in the 13-year age group and an impressive swim saw her pick up a silver medal in the 50m front crawl and personal best times in all events.

Team-mate Charlie Williamson was also in medal-winning form as she claimed a silver and a bronze.