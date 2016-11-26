McCanney wins Diss Motorcycle club event

A total of 216 riders descended on Thetford Forest on Sunday for the ninth and final round of the 2016 ACU British Enduro Championship, hosted by Diss Motorcycle Club.

The strong Championship Class started their day with back-to-back tests and first blood went to Jack Edmondson on his 125 Leisure Trail/KTM UK KTM with a stunning first test, nearly 3.5 seconds clear of Danny McCanney on the Factory 300 Husqvarna.

As soon as the last championship rider had finished they were back for test two, with Edmondson continuing to read the challenging conditions to perfection, pulling a further four-second advantage over McCanney.

Josh Gotts, on the 250 TM UK TM, was five seconds back in fourth, with Alex Snow on the 300 MPS Sherco slotting into fifth. Brad Freeman struggled to restart after a fall on the slippery going and came out 41st overall, almost 50 seconds down on Edmondson. McCanney increased his pace to win the next test by three seconds from Edmondson, while the fourth test saw McCanney run sub five minutes to edge in front in the overall standings. Test five was another positive one for McCanney, who came home in 4.50 to extend his lead to 12 seconds from Edmondson.

Freeman won the final test in 4.56, but McCanney was just one second adrift to secure his victory, leaving Edmondson as the runner-up and Freeman in third.

The battle for fourth and fifth could not have been closer, with Jamie Lewis just pipping Gotts by 0.66 seconds after over 30 minutes of test action.

Elsewhere, With Thomas Elwood — 2016 Expert Champion trying his hand in the Championship Class — runner-up Dan Mundell, on the JD Racing KTM UK, took the Expert overall, just seconds clear of Brad Williams, with Roger Holland less than a second down, in third place.

The Clubman Class saw Ryan Comer take an emphatic victory, nearly 19 seconds clear of Jack Ditchfield, Rosie Rowett winning the Women’s Class by a 38-second margin.

Just three riders stayed clean in the Over-40s Class, which was won by Russ Millward.

Meanwhile, the Over-50s class saw the host club’s Mark Chapman taking an emphatic win, more than four minutes clear of Paul Armstrong and Darren Osborne in second and third respectively.