Magpies turn on the style by scoring six times at home

EAST MEN’S LEAGUE

DIVISION A

Harleston Magpies 6

Saffron Walden 1

After drawing last week’s season-opener at Wapping, Harleston Magpies’ first team got their first win on the board in emphatic fashion over their Saffron Walden counterparts on Saturday.

Magpies started with real intensity and it did not take too long for that to pay off.

Will Martin started a mazy run in midfield — beating numerous players — which ended with a turn on the base line to deliver the ball across the D to the eagerly waiting Magpies attackers.

After the cross rebounded off the visiting goalkeeper, Martin once again found the ball at the end of his stick and slotted in.

This pressure continued and the hosts soon forced a short corner, from which Sam Paterson stepped up to flick into the roof of the net.

Magpies kept asserting their dominance, with numerous circle entries from long phases of continued possession of the ball, and it was not long until a short corner was won through Jack Hobbs placing the ball on a defenders foot, leading to a third goal for Dave Gilbert.

However, Magpies were then guilty of switching off a little and they allowed the visitors back into the game as they failed to clear the danger, and goalkeeper John Livings was eventually beaten.

But Magpies responded in the best way possible by going on the attack and winning another short corner, with the first shot being saved.

The ball fell to the feet of Andrew Bedwell, who calmly slotted the ball into an empty net for his first goal of the season to send his side into the break 4-1 up.

The second half started well with a number of good passes being strung together starting all the way from the back.

After a wide lead from birthday boy Jake Sewell, he collected the ball and composed himself to cross it into the D to find Gilbert, who showed good composure to bury his second goal of the game.

Another short corner followed as Paterson had the chance for another, but he fluffed his flick and the ball ended up at the feet of Simon Hipwell.

Hipwell topped his shot, but it was the bobbling ball that deceived the post man who missed it completely.

The pressure continued with numerous short corners being won, giving Patterson the chance to add to his tally, but all his flicks shot over the bar as the encounter finished 6-1 in the home side’s favour.

Magpies will be at home again tomorrow, with the City of Peterborough their visitors on this occasion (2pm).