Magpies triumph in indoor competition

Harleston Magpies Under-18s Girls were celebrating victory at the East Regional Finals Indoor tournament at the University of Essex on Saturday.

Magpies, representing Norfolk, won all five of their fixtures, scoring 19 goals.

In the opening game against Canterbury (Kent), Magpies ran out 2-0 winners courtesy of goals from Sophie Child and Lauren Rowe.

Child was on target again in the second fixture as Magpies came from behind to beat St Albans (Hertfordshire) 2-1, with Charlotte Seaman netting the winning goal.

The goalscoring form of Child continued next against Ipswich (Suffolk), who were defeated 4-2. Anna Tighe, Tor Findlay and Rowe were also on target for Magpies.

Rowe went on to score four goals in the 7-1 demolition of Peterborough (Cambridgeshire), while Tighe helped herself to a brace and Child scored for the fourth game in a row.

Tighe claimed two more goals in the final fixture against Old Loughtonians, which ended 4-0, with Rowe and Katie Crawford also weighing in with a goal apiece.

Their success means Magpies will go on to represent the Eastern Region in the National Finals, which are due to take place in Croydon on the weekend of January 21.

Magpies squad: Victoria Findlay (captain), Alice Gooch (GK), Alice Woollatt, Anna Tighe, Lauren Rowe, Charlotte Seaman, Katie Crawford, Sophie Child.