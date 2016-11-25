Magpies in rampant mood once again in Walden win

EAST MEN’S LEAGUE

PREMIER A

Saffron Walden 1

Harleston Magpies 8

Free-scoring Harleston Magpies took their goal tally for the season to a division-high 47 by smashing eight at Saffron Walden on Saturday.

The visitors started brightly and they made it count inside 10 minutes following a mazy run from Jack Knight that ended with him shooting through the Walden goalkeeper’s legs.

Player-manager Ben Wright was not fully fit, but that did stop him from doubling Harleston’s lead soon after with a drag-flick.

It seemed that Magpies were now in complete command, but Stuart Leate was sin binned for a robust challenge and Walden made their numerical advantage count before the break with a goal of their own.

However, control was restored for the away side early in the second half by Sam Paterson, who notched a quickfire brace to put his team 4-1 up.

After that, Wright and Knight followed suit by completing two-goal hauls of their own to put the outcome beyond any doubt.

That was followed by a seventh goal from Richard Larkin, who continued his scoring streak with a neat deflection in front of the goalkeeper.

The final say went to Paterson as he completed his hat-trick and compounded Walden’s misery from the top of the circle.

Tomorrow, fourth-placed Magpies will entertain the team directly below them in the table — Bedford I (12pm).

n Tristan Baynes and Robbie Kinsella both bagged braces as Harleston Magpies Men’s II posted a 6-1 home win over Upminster in Division One.

Tomorrow, they travel to Wapping II (11.30pm).

n Harleston Magpies Ladies’ I were unable to build on last week’s win over Investec Women’s Conference East leaders Sevenoaks as they lost 2-1 at Wimbledon.

The first half started evenly but as it progressed Wimbledon started to dominate the game, forcing Magpies to drop back.

Neither team created many chances on goal, although Wimbledon managed to find the net after a deflection caught out Charlotte Peet in goal and there was a home forward on the post waiting to tap in.

Magpies dominated the start of the second half, creating attack after attack and winning a couple of short corners.

The breakthrough came when Maria Andrews dragged the ball from the top of the D and it took a deflection that deceived the home goalkeeper.

But Wimbledon responded with a goal from a short corner to sink Magpies, who host West Herts tomorrow (2pm).