Magpies host annual May event

This May Day weekend saw Harleston Magpies host their 28th hockey festival at Weybread.

Over the weekend, a total of 37 Mixed, Ladies and Mens teams competed in both Cup and Plate competitions, completing 112 games of hockey.

On Saturday it was the turn of 20 Mixed teams, with squads assembled from across England, including players who had travelled from as far a field as Farnborough, Weymouth and London.

A number of these players regularly feature in National League teams at Wimbledon, Teddington and Surbiton.

As the day drew to a close the teams were whittled down to a cup final match of Dalmatians versus Tye Dye Pies — the reigning champions.

Dalmatians started brightly and swiftly built up a 3-0 lead which Tye Dye Pies were unable to recover from and the new champions were duly crowned, with Magpies’ Simon Hipwell being named Player of the Match.

In the Plate final, Chubbies met the impressive You Wine Some, You Booze Some, but the heroics of the Chubbies goalkeeper at the semi-final stage were unable to be repeated and You Wine Some, You Booze Some cruised to the Plate title with a 3-0 victory,

On Monday it was the turn of Ladies and Mens Club XI’s and despite cooler weather conditions it was a good day of action with the following winners: Ladies’ Cup Final – City City Bang Bang 1-0 Norwich City, Ladies’ Plate – Dragons White -01 Loddon, Men’s Cup Final – Norwich City 1-0 Ely and Men’s Plate – Magpies 0-0 IES (Magpies win on strokes).

n Meanwhile, there were celebrations all round at Harleston Magpies Hockey Club this bank holiday weekend after their women’s Over-35s team returned victorious from the Olympic Park on Sunday April, 30.

The competition in question was the England Hockey Investec Women’s Masters Over-35s Trophy, and they won it in style, beating Timperley 8-0.

They were 4-0 up by half-time with two goals apiece by Anouska Stott and Angie Wheelhouse.

After the restart, Stott and Wheelhouse completed their hat-tricks and further goals came from Teresa Griffin and Jose Tibbenham to complete a the rout.

Club chairman Murray Graham commented: “This is an outstanding achievement for our Magpies Over-35s Ladies’ team. Everyone is thrilled.”