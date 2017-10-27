Magpies halt losing form with victory on the road

INVESTEC WOMEN’S

HOCKEY LEAGUE

CONFERENCE EAST

Chelmsford I 0

Harleston Magpies I 1

After suffering back-to-back defeats. Harleston Magpies first team returned to form with a slender victory over Chelmsford on Saturday.

The visitors dominated the first half, putting the Chelmsford defence under pressure and winning a number of short corners.

They came close on a couple of occasions, but finally found a breakthrough after good work from Lizzie Clymer led to another Magpies corner, which Katherine Ridley duly dispatched.

The second half was much more of an end-to-end affair with Magpies pressing higher, leading to more space for Chelmsford to launch a series of counter-attacks.

Despite this, Magpies remained on top of proceedings but still missed some vital chances to extend their lead.

Meanwhile, up the other end the defence of Katherine Ridley, Jess Howland, Lucy Belsey, Louisa Greenacre and Charlotte Peet in goal stood firm to the threat of the home side to hold out for the win.

The victory — Magpies’ second from five outings this season — has placed them sixth in the 10-team league.

Tomorrow afternoon they return to action at home against third-placed Wimbledon (2pm).

n In the East Women’s League Division 1N, Harleston Magpies Ladies II battled back to beat Colchester I, 3-2 at home.

Angie Wheelhouse was the hero for hosting Magpies with a hat-trick after her side had previously trailed 1-0 and 2-1.

Tomorrow the seconds face a crunch top-of-the-table clash away from home at Norwich City I (1pm).

Norwich currently top the league with a three-point advantage over Harleston.