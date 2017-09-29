Magpies get the new season under way with a defeat

INVESTEC WOMEN’S HOCKEY LEAGUE

CONFERENCE EAST

Barnes 2

Harleston Magpies 0

Harleston Magpies’ first team got the new season off to a losing start in London on Saturday.

Magpies started the first half confidently with some good drives down the right by Jess Howland and Lucy Belsey resulting in a early short corner.

However, the powerful shot from Lauren Barber narrowly went wide and from this Barnes got into a good stride, putting Magpies under relentless pressure going forward.

The home side took the lead midway through the first half with a well executed short corner.

The remainder of the first half was fairly even with neither side dominating and both creating scoring opportunities.

Following coach Rob Sorrell’s half-time team talk, Magpies’ forward line began to make more leads which resulted in chances in front of goal narrowly going wide.

Nevertheless, some good aerial clearances from the Barnes defence led to a second goal for the home team.

Magpies refused to let their heads drop with Charlie Harrison and Barber working tirelessly in the midfield to create opportunities for Annie Nunn, who made some great runs down the left which maintained pressure on the Barnes’ defence but to no avail.

Tomorrow, Magpies play host to St Albans (2pm).

n Harleston Magpies Men’s I played out a 1-1 draw with their Wapping counterparts, with Dave Gilbert netting Magpies’ goal.

n Harleston Magpies Ladies’ II saw their game at Newmarket I abandoned due to injury, while Harleston Magpies Men’s II beat UEA 6-0.

Matt Bensley was the hero for Magpies as he helped himself to a hat-trick.

n Neither of Harleston’s third teams were able to win, with the men losing 1-0 to Bury St Edmunds and the ladies drawing 2-2, also against Bury.

n Another stand-out performance for the club came courtesy of Kieran Peters, who found the net twice during Harleston Magpies IV’s 4-0 victory at the expense of Bury St Edmunds III.