Magpies fly high at festival

Harleston Magpies’ Under-12s Girls and Under-10 Boys were in tournament-winning form at the Norfolk Mini Hockey Festival on Sunday.

The U12 girls started the day winning the gold tournament and finishing third and fourth in the silver competition with two young squads.

Meanwhile, Magpies’ Boys U12s achieved a credible third place finish in both the gold and silver tournaments, showing much promise and considerable potential for future tournaments.

The Girls U10s then took centre stage with two new look teams. In the gold tournament, a third-placed finish was achieved with just one match conceded and, in the silver tournament, the Magpies girls went one better.

They performed above all expectations as they remained unbeaten, conceding no goals and finishing second. But the best was yet to come from Magpies Boys U10s.

In the gold tournament, the team found their confidence and form and finished in first place overall.

And the silver tournament saw a young team — with five of their seven players experiencing their first ever hockey tournament— achieve a win and draw before two losses put them in fourth overall.

James Smith, Magpies’ youth development officer, said: “All our youngsters performed exceptionally well, taking all their effort in our weekly coaching sessions into every match.

“The Magpies coaching team couldn’t ask for more.

“I am sure if the group continue with the same dedication, more success will follow.

“I can’t help feeling particularly proud of our boys U10 group though.

“It’s been a long time since we last won a tournament at this age level. I hope this is the first of many more successes.”