Magpies captain calls for big home win

When Harleston Magpies Men’s I hosted Spalding I a fortnight ago, they were in a clinical mood, writes Liam Apicella.

Magpies refused to let up against their bottom-placed opponents and eventually ran out winners by a 13-0 margin.

Tomorrow, fifth-placed Harleston will welcome second-from-bottom Blueharts I (12pm) — and captain Leigh Sitch has called on his players to be just as ruthless this time around.

“You have to guard against complacency in these types of games, but we are looking for a similar result to the one we got against Spalding,” said Sitch, whose side are likely to be without the services of Matt Richardson because of a hamstring injury.

“First of all we want to win the game, then we want plenty of goals.

“We are unbeaten this season, but we have drawn too many games and that means not only can we not afford any more slip-ups, but we also need to focus on goal difference.

“Because of that, it means the players will have no problems with getting up for this game.”

Only third-placed Bedford I, with 41, can better Harleston’s goal return of 39 from eight matches this season.