Magpies back to winning ways at expense of hosts

EAST MEN’S LEAGUE

PREMIER DIVISION A

Chelmsford 3

Harleston Magpies 4

After the previous week’s defeat, Harleston Magpies’ first team bounced back by winning a seven-goal contest at Chelmsford on Saturday.

Following numerous thwarted attacks, Magpies took the lead in the 15th minute through player-coach Ben Wright after some good build-up play from Stuart Leate.

It was 2-0 before the break courtesy of the away team’s young Belgian forward Vincent Van der Horn, although the deficit was slashed to one goal shortly after the restart as Chelmsford hit back.

However, a reverse stick effort from Matthew Richardson soon after restored the two-goal cushion, which was extended when Vincent Leruth crashed home a fourth goal for Magpies.

The home team bombarded Magpies’ goal thereafter, managing to score twice in the process, but the equaliser eluded them as Harleston held out to claim the three points.

Magpies return to home comforts tomorrow against Letchworth I (3.45pm).

n In the Investec Women’s Hockey League Conference East, Harleston Magpies Ithrashed Northampton Saints 7-1.

Two goals from Lauren Mickleburgh put Magpies in the ascendancy, before the arrears were reduced by a penalty stroke.

Abby Gooderham made it 3-1 before half-time, with Lauren Rowe adding another goal early in the second half.

Gooderham got in on the act again as Magpies’ lead was stretched even further, before Victoria Findlay and Elizabeth Clymer added further gloss to the scoreline.

The Ladies’ first team are back in action tomorrow at home to Hampstead and Westminster (2pm).

n In Division Three of the Empresa Norfolk Women’s Hockey League, Harleston Magpies VII played out a 0-0 draw with Carrow Ladies II.

With two new players in the team, it took Magpies a little while to find their stride, but once they did it was an even contest.

Tomorrow, they are on the road at Norwich City VII (4.45pm).

n Harleston Magpies booked their place in the quarter-finals of the Investec Women’s Over-35s National Trophy with a 4-1 win over Bury St Edmunds.

Angie Wheelhouse scored the first Magpies goal in the 23rd minute, before Anouska Stott added a second.

Bury replied after the restart, but further goals from Kath Johnson and Charlie Harrison secured the victory.

n Martha Lawrence scored either side of half-time to help Harleston Magpies Under-16s Girls record a 4-0 win over Norwich Dragons.

Alice Evans-Hendrick and Amy de Selincourt also scored, meaning that Magpies need to beat Pelicans next time out on February 19 to secure themselves a spot at the Regional Finals.

n Harleston Magpies Men’s V beat Bury St Edmunds Men’s V 2-1, with Mark Emmes on target.