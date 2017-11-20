Last picks up main award at Kesgrave Hall

Mendlesham’s Adrian Last said he was ‘honoured’ to be named as Harrod UK Sports Personality of the Year at the Suffolk Sports Awards at Kesgrave Hall on November 3.

He was given the nod for the main award on a night that celebrated a fantastic year for Suffolk’s sporting talent, clubs, schools, projects and the many volunteers.

It topped off a great year for the clay pigeon shooter. He said: “It was an honour to be named Suffolk Sports Personality of the Year.

“After a successful year clay shooting in Open Competition and the Disabled Shooters Group, this is the icing on the cake; words can’t express what it means to me.

“It is good to have a minority sport like clay pigeon shooting recognised.”