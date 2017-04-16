Larter surprises himself following quick adaptation

After an impressive 12-month stint as rookie in 2016, moving up to the senior Properly Protected MRO Minitwins this year was somewhat of a step into the unknown for James Larter.

By the former Diss High School pupil’s own admission, he was unsure what to expect.

He had won a handful of races in the rookie minitwins, before a broken collarbone cut short his campaign and saw him finish fifth in the overall standings.

However, any doubts over his ability to cope with the demands at a higher level were swiftly blown away on debut at Brands Hatch last month with a fifth-placed finish over the course of the weekend.

And it got even better for the 25-year-old on the first weekend of April at Cadwell Park, where he recorded his first victory and also featured on the podium a further two times.

Consequently, his early success in 2017 has prompted a re-think when it comes to personal goals.

“I missed 12 races with the injury last year so I would have been much closer to the top if I could have completed the season,” he said.

“That gave me confidence for this year, but it was still a little bit daunting.

“I went into it thinking a top-10 finish every race weekend would be a good achievement.

“But now I know what I am capable of at this level, I have to be aiming for the top five.”

Recent displays have only served to whet Larter’s appetite for a long-term career in the sport.

Riding nationally is the dream, but like so many others in his current position, funding is likely to provide the biggest stumbling block.

“I would love go national level — that was one of the reasons for getting into the sport,” he added.

“But this a very expensive sport, even at the level I am at now.

“I get some help from local sponsors at present and I am very grateful for that, but to go further I would probably need more.”

For anyone interested in sponsoring Larter, he can be contacted on: 07403 938983.

He will next be in action at Silverstone on April 29-30.