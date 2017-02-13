Junior League glory for Otters

Despite only finishing second in Saturday evening’s Junior League round two gala at Wymondham Leisure centre, Diss Otters clinched the Christine Copeman Cup by virtue of a better combined score over both meetings.

West Norfolk won the night’s event, but when the officials had crunched the numbers, they declared the Otters as champions of the five-team tournament by a solitary point.

There were individual victories on the night for Sophia Pickering, Barney Clarke, Rosie Munnings, Grace Greenhalf, Alise Small, Lily-Anne Jones, Thea Irvine and Imogen Grimes.

With the addition of some relay victories, the Otters won 16 races overall on their way to the title.

The victorious Diss Otters squad was made up of: Max Brookes, Adam Parker, Barney Clarke, Jacob Shadbolt, Sophia Pickering, Grace Greenhalf, Rosie Munnings, Lily-Anne Jones, Harvey Gates, Daniel Bachu, William Brown, Alise Small, Thea Irvine, Imogen Grimes and captains Harry Button and Cassia Miller

Next up on the agenda for the club is the Personal Best galas, which will be held on Monday, February 20 and Thursday, February 23.

Those events are open to all swimmers, offering them the chance to gain the sufficient 50m times for any of the upcoming galas.

On Saturday, February 25, the club will head for the UEA Sportspark to contest in the Norfolk County Relay competition.