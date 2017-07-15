Judokas miss out on prizes

Despite some impressive individual performances, the four Kumo Judo Club members picked to represent Eastern Counties at the National Team Championships in Kent returned without medals.

Sisters Niamh and Eden Southgate won all of their contests, but they just missed out on the main prizes as their pre-cadet team failed to reach the medal stages of the event.

It was a similar story for Olympian Colin Oates, who also won on each of his appearances, yet a medal eluded him.

Meanwhile, 16-year-old Rory Southgate featured for the junior team and gained some valuable experience in a competitive environment.

n Over at Littleport, Cambridgeshire, in the Green Belt and under competition, the Lopham and Diss-based club’s Georgina Raven, 10, made a brilliant return to form as she won four contests to take gold.

Nine-year-old Reece Oates followed suit, coming from behind to take gold in four fights.

As for eight-year-old Lennon Southgate, he battled through to his final, but had to settle for a silver medal after a tough contest.

This coming weekend, Niamh Eden will compete in High Wycombe alongside younger brother Lennon.