International path opens up for Framlingham pupils

Framlingham College’s ability to nurture young hockey talent has been further highlighted by the recent England Hockey Performance Centre selections.

The new system, which is based in Bury St Edmunds, will see the most promising 24 athletes from the under-15 and under-17 age groups training together and playing regularly.

The programme is hoping to develop an oversupply of talented players for the international game over the coming years, and the first target for those involved will be to get selected for the new-look Futures Cup competition that will take place in August 2017

In total, 16 Framlingham pupils have received call-ups, with more than half coming in the Under-17 Girls squad.

They are: India Ball, Hannah de Selincourt, Abby Gooderham, Martha Lawrence, Molly Redgrove, Liberty Salisbury, Millie Salter, Lottie Summers and Rose Winter.

Keisha Hilarie, Alice Moore and Emma Williamson have all been included in the Under-15 Girls, while the duo of Eddie Darley and Haydn Macaulay feature among the Under-15 Boys.

Another two youngsters — William Donsworth and Archie Winter — have made it into the Under-17 Boys.

All of those picked will be under the guidance Framlingham College’s head of hockey Jamie Kingstone, who has been appointed the head coach at the Performance Centre.

Nick Gandy, director of sport at the college, said: “We are exceptionally proud that so many of our pupils have been invited to be involved in this new initiative.

“We are also delighted that Jamie has been appointed to such a prestigious role and this further cements our burgeoning reputation as one of the leading hockey schools.”

n In some further positive news for Framlingham College, the Under-18 Girls triumphed in the East of England Indoor Finals.

It means that the team has secured their spot in the National Finals, which take place next month.

They will face Repton School, Millfield School and Beaconsfield High School in the pool stages.