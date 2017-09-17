International outing for Hanna

Eye-based physiotherapist Hanna Dabbour has just returned from taking on some of the world’s best swimmers at a top international sporting event.

Dabbour, who works at Allied Health Professionals Suffolk, was one of a number of competitors at the Fina World Masters Swimming Championships, which were held in the Hungarian capital of Budapest.

The 34-year-old was one of 15,000 swimmers from across the world who took part in the renowned event, competing in the 50m and 100m butterfly and freestyle races.

Dabbour, who is based at one of AHP Suffolk’s clinics in Eye, said: “The Masters competition was set up for people who didn’t quite make it to Elite level.

“It’s tough and you have to reach a certain time to qualify for the competition in the first place.

“It’s such a great atmosphere and you get people of all ages taking part, there are some people who are 95 and still doing it.

“Everyone is really friendly and you get to see some fantastic swimming events, everything from diving to water polo and synchronised swimming.”

Dabbour swims on a competitive basis with the Norwich-based masters swimming club — East Anglian Swallow Tails — and was one of eight other swimmers from that set-up to take part in the event.

It was the second time she has qualified for the event, the first time being two years ago in when the competition was held in Russia.