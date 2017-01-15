International netball duo visit Framlingham College

Framlingham College welcomed two leading international netball professionals to put a selection of the school’s elite players through their paces on Saturday.

Australia’s Ashleigh Neal and New Zealander Keshia Grant led the Framlingham girls through a day of different skills and drills, aimed at improving performance and providing greater tactical insights.

The duo are in the country after both signed season-long contracts to play for Superleague franchise Hertfordshire Mavericks, with whom Framlingham are starting to build a working relationship.

The College’s director of sport, Nick Gandy, said: “We are delighted to be developing a relationship with the Hertfordshire Mavericks franchise.

“We are very much looking forward to working closely with them in the future.

“This includes hosting a two-day netball camp, which is open to the children from the local community in association with the Mavericks during the February half-term.”

Neal has joined Mavericks following a three-season stint playing with Demons in her native Australia, where she won numerous awards including League MVP and Player’s Player.

Meanwhile, Kiwi Grant is somewhat of a sporting all-rounder, have also represented her country in rugby sevens and javelin.

Mavericks begin their league season with a home encounter against Team Northumbria on Friday, February 17 at the Hertfordshire Sports Village.