Harleston pegged back twice in score draw

EAST MEN’S LEAGUE

DIVISION A

Harleston Magpies 2

City of Peterborough 2

The first teams of Harleston Magpies and City of Peterborough shared four goals and the spoils on Saturday afternoon as both preserved their unbeaten starts to the new season.

The game started with real intensity and Magpies picked up where they had left off the week before with a dominant showing in the first 10 minutes, but not coming away with a goal.

After that the encounter became even with chances at both ends, but it was Magpies who were first to strike.

A dinked reverse stick ball from Sam Paterson picked out Archie Winter, who calmly slotted a reverse sweep through the goalkeeper’s leg from an acute angle.

Having fallen behind, the visitors started to dominate proceedings and they managed to get themselves level courtesy of a well-worked team goal.

Tempers then flared towards the end of the half and Magpies found themselves down to 10 men when Winter was green carded.

The second half started with Peterborough in the ascendancy, though they could not find the goal that would have handed them the lead for the first time.

And Magpies soon relieved the pressure through the pairing of Andrew Bedwell and Leigh Sitch, with the ball eventually finding its way to Pete Bale.

He managed to pick out the reinstated Winter and the youngster was able to keep his cool in a one-on-one situation to slot the ball in.

Back came Peterborough, though, and they levelled up the scoreline for a second time from a shot corner that deflected into the net.

Both teams had decent opportunities to score the match’s fifth goal as the minutes ticked away, but neither could deliver the clinical touch as it ended all-square.

Sixth-placed Magpies will aim to return to winning ways when they travel to Chelmsford I (eighth) tomorrow (3.30pm).