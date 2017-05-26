Harleston Magpies youngsters celebrate year of hockey success

Harleston Magpies’ youth section celebrated a bumper crop of youngsters at their annual Youth Awards Evening last Friday.

More than 100 children played games and crowded into the clubhouse to see the recipients of the highly-prized annual awards, presented by two young first team players — Maria Andrews and Archie Winters.

The club’s boys development officer, James Smith, said: “We had 121 girls and boys from ages seven to 16 celebrating a brilliant year of youth hockey at our annual youth awards ceremony.

“We have been so impressed by the high numbers of youngsters joining us this season, on the back of Great Britain’s Olympic hockey win and our active outreach programme with schools.”

Smith continued: “It’s been a tremendous season with success at regional level for several of our teams, and the bonus of being able to field more girls and boys teams than ever before at tournaments across the county.”

David Johnson, the club’s youth chairman, praised the attitude of the youngsters, saying: “Our awards evening was a terrific night. We started with mixed team games with girls and boys from seven upwards, which are always great fun and highly competitive.

“Then we moved onto the serious stuff with the presentation of awards. It’s great to hear the children guessing who might have won what.

“They all conducted themselves brilliantly, and were a real credit to the club. Well done to all the winners on the night.”

If you fancy getting your kids involved in hockey, check out the club’s summer taster courses, running in June and July, on their website at www.magpies-hockey.co.uk