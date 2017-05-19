Halstead’s Morland records a clear victory in round three

There were more thrills and surprises in round three of the G H Motorcycles/Husqvarna/ACU Eastern Solo Enduro Championship last Sunday at Foxborough Quarry Hare and Hounds Sible Hedingham Essex, organised by Sudbury Motorcycle Club.

First away in the three-hour marathon were the Championship Class led by Brendon Mayers (Halstead), who held onto his lead for two laps while being chased by Jason Morland (Halstead) and Craig Roper (Sudbury).

Joe Phillips, grandson of Ipswich Town legendary striker Ted Phillips, making his adult debut at the age of 15. Picture: Anthony Ridge

However, Morland on lap three took the lead and a little later Roper slipped into second place.

Over the rest of the three hours, Morland settled into a steady rhythm but behind him were several changes of positions with Tim Rose (Diss), Ben Clark (Halstead) and Sam Mitchell (Woodbridge) putting pressure on Roper and Mayers.

Morland was not catchable on the day, the only person who would challenged him was Jamie Roper, who after his accident at round two the previous weekend, is out of the contest for the year after an operation on his upper left arm.

At the chequered flag Morland was a clear winner on 26 laps by one minute and 24 seconds over Rose with Clark 3rd, Roper 4th, and Mitchell 5th. Matt Pope (Norwich) finished 6th while Mayers slipped back to 7th place and Harry Clark (Sudbury) was 8th.

Sudbury MX Michael Ridge winner Expert Veteran Class Picture: Anthony Ridge

Myles Saunders (Sudbury) took the lead in the Expert Class with his nearest rival Kevin Palmer (Norwich) further down the field.

During the session Saunders held onto his lead for a long time, however, during the closing stages closed up and passed his rival.

Unexpectedly Ryan McDonnell (Sudbury/Team Dave Roper) was making a real challenge, passing both these riders to take his first win in this class while Palmer had to be content with 2nd, Jack Berry (Sudbury) slipped into 3rd place.

There was a great battle between Sudbury team-mates James Barker and Lee Monger in the Clubman Class.

It was towards the end that Barker got the better of Monger, completing 25 laps to Monger’s 24. Maciej Berdysz (Sidcup) was the best of four riders, finishing on 23 laps taking 3rd with Ben Marsh (Halstead) 4th, George Eustace (Sudbury) 5th and Chris Wright (Diss) 6th.

It was a great day for 15-year-old Joe Phillips, grandson of the legendary Ipswich Town footballer Ted Phillips, riding in his first adult event, finishing 12th and earning four class points.

Three riders in the Expert Veteran Class finished on 24 laps with Michael Ridge (Stowmarket) beating his nearest rival Gavin Hockey (Sudbury), while Phil Roper (Sudbury) took 3rd place.

It was two wins in two rounds for Dean Curry (Sudbury) in the Clubman Veteran Class out riding Alex Crow (Woodbridge) 2nd, Martin Greenaway (Sudbury) 3rd and Michael Wyatt (Diss) 4th. Meanwhile, it was three wins in three rounds for Andy Mason (Sudbury) in the Clubman Super Veteran Class holding off Steve Finch (Braintree) 2nd, Graham Mays (Sudbury) 3rd and Nigel Ross (Sudbury) 4th.