Gurney or Payne the opposition for Wright in Glasgow

Peter ‘Snakebite’ Wright will be hoping to go one better at this weekend’s Ladbrokes World Series of Darts at the Braehead Arena in Glasgow, writes Liam Apicella.

Twelve months ago the Mendham thrower defeated James Wade and Phil Taylor en-route to the final, where he was edged out 11-10 in a thrilling contest with world number one Michael van Gerwen.

This time around the Scot will begin his quest for glory in the second round tomorrow evening against either Northern Ireland’s Daryl Gurney or the emerging Josh Payne, who secured his first senior PDC title earlier this year.

Should Wright advance through he will go into Sunday afternoon’s quarter-finals, with the semis and final also being played later that day.

The 46-year-old heads into the tournament after reaching the semi-finals of the Unibet European Championship in Belgium on Sunday.

He was beaten 11-8 by Mensur Suljovic, with the Austrian then subsequently being hammered 11-1 by defending champion Van Gerwen in the final.

“I missed lots of doubles and that was the difference against a player of Mensur’s ability,” said Wright.

“You can’t play silly darts like that but it’s another semi-final for me and I can take that forward.”

Wright’s earnings at Hasselt took his total prize money for the year to £165,500 — only Van Gerwen (£630,000) has collected more in 2016.