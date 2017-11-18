Glory for Under-12 Girls

Harleston Magpies hosted the second Norfolk Under-12s In2Hockey tournament of the season on Sunday, during which their teams had some great success.

In total 23 teams entered the tournament from six different Norfolk clubs, with many of them opting to field multiple side in both the boys and girls events.

It was the Magpies Girls Under-12s that enjoyed the biggest triumph, overcoming City Lions in the final to win the Gold Tournament.

Meanwhile, in the silver tournament, which was won by Dragons B, the two Magpies teams finished in third and fifth positions.

In the Boys’ Plate, Magpies A team found themselves up against their B counterparts and came out on top to claim the top prize.

Magpies did not feature in the final of the cup competition, which was won by City Knights at the expense of Dragons A.

James Smith, Harleston Magpies’ youth development officer, said: “These events take a huge amount of organising and, more importantly, volunteers on match day to ensure a smoothly run event takes place.

“We did not quite make it through the day rain free; a sharp shower catching one group of matches at the end making it a chilly and damp finish for some. But getting around 200 youngsters back on the pitch and playing In2Hockey was a great success and really showcased the strength of hockey across Norfolk.”

n For more information on youth hockey at Magpies and how your son or daughter can get involved, visit Magpies website: www.magpies-hockey.co.uk and click on the ‘Magpies youth’ tab.