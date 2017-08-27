Garboldisham serves up hard fought tournament

Garboldisham Tennis Club recently held its annual tournaments with players all bidding to secure their place in the finals.

Sixteen players competed in a series of mixed doubles matches, and it was not only the sunshine that raised temperatures as there was plenty of intense activity on the courts.

There were some excellent rallies and some fantastic serving, notably by Alan Franks.

Midway through the games there was a well-earned break for tea — a club tradition — then play resumed until the final four topped the scoreboard.

The final took place at The Old Rectory court and, as on so many occasions, the scoreline did not truly reflect how evenly matched it was, with each point being hard fought.

Stuart Gray and Nancy Gray Davies, brother and sister, were the victors as they beat Liz Ball and Simon John in the final.

Play was followed by a barbecue with drinks, before the winners were presented with a medal kindly donated by one of the finalists, Simon John, who has had it in his family for many years and felt it ideal as a prestigious prize.