Garboldisham and Roydon are among winners at school event

All ten of the primary feeder schools to Diss High School attended the annual Netball/Football Skills and Tournament Day earlier this week, with over 300 pupils taking part.

The day started with the primary school students being taught netball and football skills ranging from footwork, passing, shooting, defending and dodging in netball and shooting, passing, dribbling, goalkeeping and heading in football.

As the morning progressed, children were encouraged to carry those skills into tournament play, with two competitions in both the netball and football. The Small Schools Hi 5 Netball event was won by Garboldisham, closely followed by All Saints (Winfarthing) and Scole in third.

Meanwhile, the Small Schools Football competition was won by St Andrews (North Lopham), with Bressingham claiming the runners-up spot and All Saints coming third.

Roydon I were victorious in the Large Schools Netball competition, followed by Roydon II and Dickleburgh.

In the Large Schools Football, Roydon I were once again the winners, trailed by Bressingham and Roydon II.