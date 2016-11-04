Free-scoring Magpies keep up their recent good form

EAST MEN’S LEAGUE

PREMIER A

Harleston Magpies 5

Cambridge University 1

Harleston Magpies put a third league win in a row on the board by comfortably disposing of Cambridge University on Saturday.

During that spell Magpies have been particularly clinical in front of goal, hitting 18 into the opposition’s net.

Player-coach Ben Wright was the first to notch against Cambridge Uni after he collected a well-weighted pass from Matt Richardson.

The visitors started to pose a threat in the air, but after dealing with the pressure, Harleston added a second goal.

Archie Winter drew the Cambridge goalkeeper out of his goal and duly chipped the ball against the backboard.

The away side dominated the early stages of the second half but were unable to make a telling breakthrough.

Instead, Magpies got their third goal of the encounter when captain Leigh Sitch deflected the ball in.

A succession of saves from John Livings kept Harleston’s clean sheet intact, before Wright doubled his tally with an individual effort that saw him beat three defenders to slot home.

Cambridge’s effort were soon rewarded with a consolation goal, although the final say went to Magpies when James Meek drove into the D and smashed the ball into the roof of the net.

Winter and Andrew Bedwell both went close to extending the home team’s lead in the closing stages, but the scoreline remained 5-1 come the final whistle.

Tomorrow Sitch’s fourth-placed men travel to league leaders Old Loughtonians, who have won all seven of their matches so far this season (3pm).

n Harleston Magpies Ladies II routed Cambridge University II 7-0 at home.

Magpies started the game brightly and through the press, the forward line of Laura Tibbenham, Kara Kilbourn and Alice Woollatt put the Cambridge defenders under some intense pressure.

The deadlock was eventually broken through Tibbenham as she turned in a cross from Kilbourn.

Next to score was Jess Howland after she picked the ball up wide on the left, beat four players and fired in.

Goals three and four came in the second half from almost identical short corner situations — Lauren Mickleburgh the scorer.

Tibbenham capitalised on a defensive error to make it 5-0, before she went on to complete her hat-trick after a drive down to the baseline.

The scoring was completed late on when Olivia Locke got the better of the Cambridge goalkeeper.

Magpies will travel to Bury St Edmunds I tomorrow (2pm).