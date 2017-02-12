Framlingham’s hockey starlets book place in Finals

Framlingham College’s Under-18s Girls hockey team secured themselves a place in the National Schools’ Championships Finals — hosted at London’s Olympic Park — thanks to a penalty shoot-out win on February 2.

Up against a Cranleigh School side that boasted a number of international players, Framlingham had to withstand some heavy pressure.

They fell behind to a goal midway through the first half, but an inspired display after the restart saw Molly Redgrove level up the scoreline.

Both sides had chances in the closing stages, but the encounter headed to a shoot-out, during which the two goalkeepers made numerous saves.

However, it was Framlingham’s Coral Langridge that made a crucial stop in sudden death, leaving Abby Gooderham to sweep home the decisive flick.

The College’s director of sport, Nick Gandy, said: “This was a superb occasion, not only for the squad, but for the wider Framlingham College community.

“It was one of the most enthralling sports contests that I have witnessed at any level.

“The level of support they received from pupils and parents was fantastic and the team fully deserved the victory against excellent opponents.

“We are immensely proud of their performance and, with the confidence that they can take from this result, who knows what they can achieve in London.”

Meanwhile, headmaster Paul Taylor added: “I’m so delighted for these girls as they have worked so hard.

“They fully deserved this win and the quality of their play owes so much to the tutelage of our Head of Hockey, Jamie Kingstone — something they clearly recognise as evidenced by how they all raced to him after that final winning penalty.”

The National Finals will take place in Stratford on March 1 and 2.