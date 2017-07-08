Framlingham pupils pick up plenty of county titles

Fram College Prep School had another very successful season in the Suffolk Schools Team Tennis competitions, with the girls in particular producing some impressive performances.

The girls won the Under-8s Red, Under-10s Orange, Under-11s Premier and Under-13s A tournaments.

CHAMPIONS: The Under-13 girls show off their medals

The displays of Evie Tassell, Mia Spaull and Beth Gardens were particularly eye-catching, with the trio having been selected to represent Suffolk during 2017 in upcoming regional inter-county events.

The boys also made a contribution, winning both the Under-8s Red and Under-10s Orange Mixed events.

The school also won gold at the Framlingham College Under-11 Girls Festival and won three Aegon Team Tennis Club titles — the Under-12s A girls, Under-12s B Boys and Under-10s Green Mixed B — taking their overvall numbers of victories to 10.

Senior tennis professional at Framlingham, Trevor Wright, said “I am absolutely thrilled with Team Fram’s performance.

“These successes are down to the hard work and commitment of both the players and their supportive parents.

“I would also like to thank my coaching team for all their hard work and commitment over the last year.”