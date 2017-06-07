Framlingham Flyers announce date for Friday Five series

The Framlingham Flyers Running Club have revealed that this year's five mile race will take place on June 16.

The club takes part in the Friday Five series of races each year, with their five miler due to happen at the middle of the month.

The Friday Five series of six races each held on a Friday evening, are 5 miles in length and over varying courses from off road, through multi terrain to road.

The Framlingham 5 is on road and is also the County five mile Championship this year.

But a glitch on their website temporarily prevented people from signing up, and organisers' are keen to encourage interested runners to try again. The race usually fills before the day and kicks off at 7.30pm.

Entries are available online.

There will also be a Junior 2km multi-terrain Fun Run before the five mile event.

It will start at 7pm. Prizes for this will be awarded to the first boy and girl in each age category: U9, U11, U13 and U15, although all finishers will receive a medal.

Entries for the Junior Event will be on the night between 5.30pm and 6.45pm at the race headquarters. For further information on both events visit here.