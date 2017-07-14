Framlingham College pick up gold, silver and bronze medals

Will Lamprell was Framlingham College Prep School’s leading light at the IAPS National Athletic Championships on July 4.

The school had its largest ever group of athletes qualify for the event at Birmingham’s Alexander Stadium, with six pupils and a relay team making the trip.

And they were shown the way by Lamprell, who after competing in the 4x100m Under-13 relay, clinched silver in the Under-13 shot putt with 11.91m and then gold in the Under-13 high jump by clearing a height of 1.54m.

That success appeared to rub off on his team-mate Emma Williamson, who finished third in the 70m hurdles to claim bronze.

Elsewhere, Freya Faulkner came ninth in the Under-14 75m hurdles, only missing out on a place in the final by 0.4 seconds, while Mahbhir Mahmud took on the Under-14 300m and also came ninth.

Louie Mayall threw a personal best distance of 32.26m to come sixth in the Under-13 javelin and Archie Shelley-Taylor recorded 30.41m to take fourth in the Under-13 discus event.

Meanwhile, the relay team — made up of Ben Smart, Nat Salsby, Freddie and Lamprell — finished 12th.

Bruce Wilson, the school’s head of athletics, said: “I could not be prouder of these nine athletes.

“Their commitment to their training and their desire to improve is second to none and they deserve the rewards they have achieved.

“This has been one of the most successful athletic seasons and praise should also go to all the prep school children that have made their contribution.”