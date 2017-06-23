Fram Flyers record county wins and set personal bests at Friday 5

Framlingham Sports Club was the scene for the third race of this year’s Friday 5 Series last week — an event hosted by Framlingham Flyers.

It was a packed schedule, which included a five-mile race, which also doubled up as the County Championship.

Consequently, a number of dedicated runners attended to take part in that particular race, which was won by county champion Andrew Rooke.

Not only did he claim the top prize, the Ipswich JAFFA member also lowered the county five-mile record by finishing in 25 minutes and two seconds.

Rooke was a full one minute and 39 seconds ahead of his club-mate Robert Chenery in second place.

For the hosting Flyers, the in-form Jim Last was first home in fifth place.

His time of 27.21 was a country record for his age group and he was also the first male over the age of 40 to complete the course.

The second Flyer to finish was Adam Howlett, doing so as the leading male over 45 and county champion for the age group, while club-mate Darren Sheppard was the second male over 45 in the county.

The women’s section was once again dominated by Odette Robson of the St Edmund Pacers.

She finished in a time of 29.11 — a time bettered by only 17 of the male competitors.

Ipswich Harriers’ Alice Goodwin (31.14) was in second spot, with the Flyers’ Geraldine Clarke the third female over 45 in the race and second in the county.

The home club’s Cheryl Tye was third in that age group in the county.

A total of 31 Flyers with ages ranging from 16 to 65+ competed over five miles and 19 of them set new personal best times.

Earlier in the evening, the event was kicked off by a junior race which was run mostly off-road by 66 youngsters under the age of 15 over 2.5km.

From the start there was quite a battle between two Under-15 athletes — Tom Henson of St Edmund Pacers and Freddie Adams of Ipswich Harriers, with Henson coming out on top.

The first girl was Stephanie Allen of St Edmund Pacers, while the Flyers had wins courtesy of Joseph Davison (Under-13 Boys), Fliss Kindred-Kirk (Under-15 Girls) and Niall Cox (Under-9 Boys).

A total of 21 junior Flyers ran this race and several of them then acted as cheerleaders for the senior runners taking part in the five-mile event.

There are two meetings of the Friday 5 Series left, starting at Nowton Park in Bury St Edmunds this evening.

Then, the competition ends on Friday, July 7 at Great Bentley.